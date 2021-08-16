< Back to All News

Livestock Auction Raises Generous Donations

Posted: Aug. 16, 2021 5:52 AM PDT

Members of the community swarmed into the Livestock Auction for Sunday mornings big event where hundreds of livestock projects go to auction and proceeds reward participants for most of years hard work raising and preparing an animal for the Fair.
Bear River FFA member Robin Lawless has been selling market goats for seven years starting when she was in 4-H. Even though she didn’t win, she says its a fun way to learn.

 

When it came to what she was hoping to get for her goat, Lawless had a good perspective.

 

Retired Sheriff Keith Royal was helping out with the Buyers Breakfast… but also planned to support some of the sellers.

Community generosity was highlighted, as well as the talents of FFA and 4-H members, in Nevada County at the Junior Livestock Auction.

