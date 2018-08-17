I was just about to leave to head up to Tahoe to do my first football game and had to stop and write about the Junior Livestock Auction at the Nevada County Fair. It is a GREAT event on so many levels. First off…the 4H and FFA kids are fantastic…polite, energetic, respectful and hard working. Being around them has to make you feel better about our community and the future. But the whole auction morning is great. The staff is so welcoming to the buyers…it has an atmosphere that is warm and friendly. And then being able to broadcast it live with Mr Jim Drew’s assistance is an absolute honor to present the best of the Fair and truly the best of the county. I am looking forward to next year already.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Livestock Auction
Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 1:08 PM PDT
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines