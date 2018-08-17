I was just about to leave to head up to Tahoe to do my first football game and had to stop and write about the Junior Livestock Auction at the Nevada County Fair. It is a GREAT event on so many levels. First off…the 4H and FFA kids are fantastic…polite, energetic, respectful and hard working. Being around them has to make you feel better about our community and the future. But the whole auction morning is great. The staff is so welcoming to the buyers…it has an atmosphere that is warm and friendly. And then being able to broadcast it live with Mr Jim Drew’s assistance is an absolute honor to present the best of the Fair and truly the best of the county. I am looking forward to next year already.