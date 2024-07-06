< Back to All News

Livestock Fuels Reduction Program Approved

Posted: Jul. 6, 2024 12:20 AM PDT

Like a number of other areas in the region, including Yuba and Sutter Counties, goats and sheep are going to also be playing more of a key role in Nevada County’s wildfire mitigation efforts. At their recent meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a 150-thousand dollar contract for a Livestock Fuels Reduction pilot program. Office of Emergency Services Senior Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, told the Board that it’s important to have a diversified approach that leverages every available option. That includes livestock grazing…

click to listen to Alex Keeble-Toll

The contract, with the County Resource Conservation District, runs through the end of 2025. Executive Director Briana Bacon said the focus will be on three schools with agriculture curriculums, along with two publicly-owned properties that haven’t been selected yet…

click to listen to Briana Bacon

Other primary strategic goals include climate resilience, youth engagement, and supporting and enhancing the agricultural industry and workforce development. The Office of Emergency Services says over 90-percent of residents live within high and very-high fire hazard severity zones.

