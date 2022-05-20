Living With COVID and Celebrating Emergency Services

As the COVID numbers continue to go back up, but without the severe illness and death of prior surges, the public is going to learn to live with the virus as it mutates itself to less destructive, but possibly more transmissible versions. On the news weekly news segment with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital leadership, CEO Dr. Scott Neeley says the virus is behaving much like the flu did a number of years ago.

The number of people getting sick is up, but those getting very severely ill is far less than prior surges.

Dr. Neeley says the hospital is keeping a positive attitude as more is learned about each variation of COVID.

On a positive note, Sierra Nevada continues to celebrate its medical staff and support services. So far May has seen National Hospital and National Nurses Week and Dr. Neeley says the hospital is celebrating Emergency Health Services this week.

Administration is providing recognition and meals for those who are first on the scene delivering emergency medical care in high stress situations.