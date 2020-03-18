Loans Now Available For Local Small Businesses

The federal government is stepping in to help small businesses that are hurting because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Small Business Association is providing low interest loans, with the idea to keep needed cash flow going. Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says they are easy to apply for online…

Swarthout is recently retired, but says for her business, for example, May was typically her busiest month of the year…

Swarthout says in order for Nevada County businesses to qualify for the loans, a disaster declaration had to be declared. She says Governor Newsom made that declaration Tuesday.

