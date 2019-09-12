Local Agencies to Implement Evacuation Siren

A new alert system will soon be activated in Nevada County. Local law enforcement agencies including the Nevada City and Grass Valley Police departments as well as the Sheriff’s office will be using a unique siren to notify residents of an immediate evacuation.

Listen to simulated siren sound

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says the European HI-Lo siren is not used in the United States for emergency responders, but has been approved for emergency evacuation alerts.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

The sirens are ready to be implemented in all Nevada County communities.

Joint Grass Valley and Nevada City Fire Chief Mark Buttron says the fire incident commander will be the lead in identifying the evacuation area with law enforcement executing the order and sounding the sirens in the area.

Listen to Mark Butron

The official operation of the program will begin in a realively short timeframe with an announcement coming via social media.