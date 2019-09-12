< Back to All News

Local Agencies to Implement Evacuation Siren

Posted: Sep. 12, 2019 12:01 AM PDT

A new alert system will soon be activated in Nevada County. Local law enforcement agencies including the Nevada City and Grass Valley Police departments as well as the Sheriff’s office will be using a unique siren to notify residents of an immediate evacuation.

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says the European HI-Lo siren is not used in the United States for emergency responders, but has been approved for emergency evacuation alerts.

The sirens are ready to be implemented in all Nevada County communities.
Joint Grass Valley and Nevada City Fire Chief Mark Buttron says the fire incident commander will be the lead in identifying the evacuation area with law enforcement executing the order and sounding the sirens in the area.

The official operation of the program will begin in a realively short timeframe with an announcement coming via social media.

