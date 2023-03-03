< Back to All News

Local and State Emergency Proclamations From Snow

Posted: Mar. 2, 2023 5:20 PM PST

On top of the Governor’s proclamation, Nevada County has also declared a local State of Emergency. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe also noted the winter storm warning that will be in place Saturday at 10am through Monday at 10am…

Wolfe says damage to roads, trees, and power lines are the main impacts…

The Board of Supervisors will formerly ratify the proclamation at a special meeting next week. The county is one of 13, so far, under Governor Newsom’s proclamation. But the only other neighboring county included, at this point, is Sierra County. The state is also contracting with private companies to accelerate snow removal and is also coordinating with invester-owned utilities, such as PG and E, to restore power. Wolfe also tells us that the Warming Shelter, at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall, will now stay open until noon next Thursday, March ninth.

