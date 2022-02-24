< Back to All News

Local Arts Groups Extend COVID Protocols

Posted: Feb. 23, 2022 6:04 PM PST

COVID safety protocols will continue, for the time being, for Nevada County arts organizations. That means masks are still required, along with proof of vaccination or a negative test. But Center for the Arts Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, indicates that the mask mandate may not be around much longer, at least for her facility…

Manuel also mentions that current contracts with performers are based on the same protocols. The expiration of safety measures will vary, depending on the organization and patrons are encouraged to review each of their websites. Manuel says that could be by mid-March for the Center for the Arts and possibly the Miners Foundry as well…

Manuel also says attendance for Center events has greatly improved, with capacity limits no longer in place for distancing.

