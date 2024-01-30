Local Arts Leaders Outline Financial Challenges

The arts have always been a huge economic driver for Nevada County. But the recovery from pandemic-related closures and seating restrictions continues to be slower than hoped for local groups and organizations. Appearing on “KNCO: Insight”, earlier this week, Center for the Arts Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, said they’ve been attracting a lot of performers, especially with the rennovation, which was completed just before COVID hit, in early 2020. But it’s been a marketing challenge…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Music in the Mountains also provides a number of concerts for the Center. And Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person said their Christmas shows sold out…

click to listen to Jenny Darlington-Person

But both Darlington-Person and Manuel stated that a number of expenses have gone up related to putting on shows in recent years, due to inflation. Ticket prices have also gone up, but not at the rate the Consumer Price Index would anticipate. Most artistic and managing directors for nonprofit arts organizations, through which most people see theatre, say the increases have been marginal.