Local Author, Filmmaker, and Photographer Shares History Projects

People who enjoy local history will be very interested in this evening’s Nevada County Historical Speaker Night presentation. It features the work from local photographer, author, and filmmaker Lisa Redfern. Redfern who supplemented her artistic talents with historical knowledge while homeschooling her son a number of years ago, is sharing three works with the audience. The three films include Aerial Views & History of the Deer Creek Watershed; Jennie Carter Nevada City Journalist; and a trailer promoting Redfern’s new book Crossing: A Chinese Family Railroad Novel.

The Deer Creek watershed film is the culmination of years of work.

Refers says that much of the watershed is on private lands.

The second short film is about Jennie Carter, a black journalist that lived in Nevada City in the late 1860’s. She wrote many pieces for a newspaper, The Elevator, in San Francisco that catered to black citizens. Redfern was compelled to share Carter’s story while also learning about her while researching other subjects.

The third film is a trailer for a novel Redfern recently published. It features Tunnel # 6 that was blasted and dug out by thousands of Chinese railroad workers. Though it is a novel, it is based on real life stories. Again, she visited the tunnel to get a sense of what it was like.

Nevada County Historical Speaker Night is this evening at Sierra Presbyterian Church on Ridge Road. Doors open at 6:30 and Redfern will begin her presentations at 7:00PM.