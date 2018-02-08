Local Bank Hires New Executive

A growing staff is a sign that a business is successful. River Valley Community Bank is doing just that. Vice President Kimberly Martinez says that the local bank just hired a new executive, Luke Parnell.

Parnell has local roots, graduating from Bear River High School before attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and graduate school at the University of Washington. Martinez says that the new vice president will be an active part of River Valley Bank’s lending programs and particpate in many of River Valleys community service events.*

River Valley is community bank that filled a niche vacated when Citizens Bank closed several years ago. The bank serves small businesses and concumers thoughout Yuba City and Grass Valley. With Parnell on board, River Valley is looking to expand into Auburn and Roseville.