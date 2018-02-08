< Back to All News

Local Bank Hires New Executive

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 3:11 PM PST

A growing staff is a sign that a business is successful. River Valley Community Bank is doing just that. Vice President Kimberly Martinez says that the local bank just hired a new executive, Luke Parnell.

Listen to Kimberly Martinez

Parnell has local roots, graduating from Bear River High School before attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and graduate school at the University of Washington. Martinez says that the new vice president will be an active part of River Valley Bank’s lending programs and particpate in many of River Valleys community service events.*

Listen to Kimberly Martinez

River Valley is community bank that filled a niche vacated when Citizens Bank closed several years ago. The bank serves small businesses and concumers thoughout Yuba City and Grass Valley. With Parnell on board, River Valley is looking to expand into Auburn and Roseville.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha