Local Boy Makes Good With Solar Generator Company

A local boy making big waves in the solar generator industry. 2011 Nevada Union High School graduate Angelo Campus, now CEO of BoxPower Inc. says his company is creating self-contained solar power generation and storeage units that fit in standard shipping containers and are more efficient and environmentally friendly than diesel generators.

Listen to Angelo Campus

The box also includes the solar panel array. Campus says its ready to go as soon as the container arrives.

Listen to Angelo Campus

BoxPower Solar microgrids can be used to support a number of industries and under electrified communities.

Campus says a BoxPower unit is providing electrictiy to a Native American reservation in New Jersey and the unit they just finished is shipping to Puerto Rico to establish electricity for a medical center, laundromat, and soup kitchen to support hurricane victims. BoxPower Inc is located on Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.