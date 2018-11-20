Local Businesses Join Forces for Fire Victims

Several local business are banning together to provide support for victims of the Camp Fire. Reibes Automotive along with Hansen Brothers Enterprises and Dematini RVs are providing direct assistance to some of Bart Riebe’s employees from Paradise and Chico who have lost their homes. Bart has converted the open area behind his store in Chico to set up a temporary RV campground for five families.

Bart reached out to Recreation Vehicle Dealer Tim Demartini, who met with him to work out several deals on trailer homes for the lot.

Sue Peterson at Hansen Brothers Enterprises also contributed to the effort.

Bart spoke to KNCO from the Mecum Auto Auction in Las Vegas, where with the help of NAPA Auto Parts, he auctioned- off a 1972 Corvette with all the proceeds going to benefit the Paradise victims. Saturday morning the car sold for 35,000 dollars.

Riebe, who said he does not like talking about his actions, was urged on by a friend to tell his story.

Riebe recommends working with the North Valley Community Foundation Fire Relief Fund if you are interested in providing donations.