Local Businesswoman Runs For GV City Council

Just light interest, at this point, for two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council. With the filing deadline on Friday, only one challenger has emerged. Haven Caravelli owns MEC Roofing and Cleaning. This is her first run for public office…

Caravelli also appears to have mixed feelings about the countywide sales tax increase that will appear on the November ballot…

Other council members are expressing little support for the proposal. That includes Mayor Ben Aguilar, who’s also concerned about spending accountability. He and Hilary Hodge, the other incumbent facing re-election in November, have not qualified for the ballot yet. Aguilar was originally appointed to the Council in February of 2015, to replace Terry Lamphier. He won his first election in 2018, as did Hodge. Should either one choose not to seek another term, the filing deadline would be extended to August 17th.