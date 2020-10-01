Local Busses to Get New Look and Feel

The Gold County Stage and Gold Country LIFT bus programs in Nevada County are going through a transition to help attract more ridership. Nevada County Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh has been making the rounds to local government meetings to present the new image. He says the Gold Country Stage will have a new name, color scheme and logo. The new name is- Nevada County Connects.

He says the name came out of research conducted by a consultant firm in conjunction with a committee from the county. One objective was to get people to associate the transportation with the county.

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Along with connecting the bus system to the county, the new name focuses on connecting the public with multiple areas and experiences within Nevada County.

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

He says that Gold Country Lift is also getting a new name- Nevada County Now. The name associates the program with on-demand paratransit service.

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Along with a new logo on the vehicles, Van Valkenburgh says the team will commission a local artist to design artwork to cover the upper half of the busses. He says the art process will include a public showing or artist’s submissions and the winner will receive a 3000 dollar stipend for their work. If all goes well he anticipates a similar process every year to keep the artwork fresh.

Listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

The rollout of Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now also includes updated rider guides, marketing materials and technology designed to lure new riders to the system.