Local Chanakuh Celebrations Underway

The eight-night Chanukah celebrations began Sunday and continue through the following Sunday night. Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz and his wife, Cheyna, organize events in Nevada County and are the local directors of their Chabad community house on Sutton Way in Grass Valley, where a housewarming was held Monday night. Rabbi Yusewitz Chanukah celebrates the Jews rising up against their Greek-Syrian rulers in the second century B.C, driving them out of Jerusalem…

To mark their victory, Jews wanted to reclaim the Second Temple and light its menorah, but only found enough pure olive oil for one day. But that one day lasted for seven more days and is considered a miracle in Jewish faith. Rabbi Yusewitz says the highlight is Thursday, for the third annual kindling of a public nine-foot memorial erected at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City at 5pm…

Other notable activities this week include a Menorah car parade through the streets of Grass Valley, beginning at Chabad at 5pm tomorrow, and ending with dancing, music, and food at Raley’s.