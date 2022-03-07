Local CHP Commander Retiring

KNCO’s “On the Town” was also the setting Thursday for a surprise retirement party for local CHP commander George Steffenson in the station’s conference room…

Steffenson became the Grass Valley CHP Office commander in the fall of 2014. He was the focal point for this weekly Thursday segment that features members of the Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard was among a prominent group on hand to give Steffenson a fond farewell….

Steffenson’s last official day on the job is March 25th. After his son graduates from high school here, he says he and his family are moving to Montana this summer.