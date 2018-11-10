< Back to All News

Local Company Supporting Fire Fighters Two Ways

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 7:38 AM PST

A local company supporting fire fighinge efforts two ways. Family-operated Lester Enterprises North State Inc, a heavy equipment, construction, and welding company also provides equipment and operators to support CAL FIRE during the fire season. Now the operation has expanded to provide pre-packaged lunches to CAL FIRE.

James Lester and his father Louis combined forces to form Lester Enterprises North State Inc. in 2005. One of their contracted services is to provide supplemental bulldozers and other heavy equipment to CAL FIRE during wild fire season.

This year, James and his fiancee expanded services into the pre-packaged food industry. That part of the company is called Outlaw Foods.

Listen to James Lester

Lester says they are curently providing lunches to CAL FIRE crews fighting the Camp Fire.

Listen to James Lester

Lester says CAL FIRE uses multiple vendors which helps keep inventory balanced. He says that each lunch weighs about five pounds.

Along with the lunches, James also says Lester Enterprises is sending heavy equipment to the Camp Fire.

Listen to James Lester

The company also was instrumental in providng food and equipment to the Carr Fire earlier this year. Lester Enterprises is located on Lower Grass Valley Road in Nevada City.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha