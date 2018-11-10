Local Company Supporting Fire Fighters Two Ways

A local company supporting fire fighinge efforts two ways. Family-operated Lester Enterprises North State Inc, a heavy equipment, construction, and welding company also provides equipment and operators to support CAL FIRE during the fire season. Now the operation has expanded to provide pre-packaged lunches to CAL FIRE.

James Lester and his father Louis combined forces to form Lester Enterprises North State Inc. in 2005. One of their contracted services is to provide supplemental bulldozers and other heavy equipment to CAL FIRE during wild fire season.

This year, James and his fiancee expanded services into the pre-packaged food industry. That part of the company is called Outlaw Foods.

Lester says they are curently providing lunches to CAL FIRE crews fighting the Camp Fire.

Lester says CAL FIRE uses multiple vendors which helps keep inventory balanced. He says that each lunch weighs about five pounds.

Along with the lunches, James also says Lester Enterprises is sending heavy equipment to the Camp Fire.

The company also was instrumental in providng food and equipment to the Carr Fire earlier this year. Lester Enterprises is located on Lower Grass Valley Road in Nevada City.