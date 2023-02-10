Local Connecting Point 20th Anniversary Saturday

National 2-1-1 Day will be celebrated across the country on Saturday. 2-1-1 is a program of Connecting Point, which serves Nevada and Placer Counties, as well as the Tahoe-Truckee region. It’s a free, multilingual information and referral call center. And it’s also the 20th Anniversary of the regional program, also approved as a proclamation by Nevada County Supervisors. Chief Operating Officer Charisse Jones told the Board the focus has been helping seniors and the disabled…

click to listen to Charisse Jones

Program Manager Lindsay Graham told the Board that in recent years Connecting Point and 2-1-1 have been increasingly focused on disaster preparation. She said the pandemic sparked a surge in needs. That also has included from wildfires and public safety power shutoffs and extreme storm events, such as snowmagedden. More staff was needed…

click to listen to Lindsay Graham

Gordon said the top three needs have been health care, housing, and disaster services.