Local Control COVID Resolution Proposed

More local control of coronavirus restrictions and business reopenings is being sought again. This time, Nevada County Supervisors Dan Miller and Sue Hoek have proposed a resolution to that effect at the next Board meeting on Tuesday. Miller says local restaurants should already be allowed to resume indoor dining for at least 25-percent capacity…

The resolution states that eleven counties have already sent similar requests to the state, including Placer, Yuba, and Sutter Counties. Miller says even though increased vaccinations should bring case rates down and much fewer restrictions, as the year progresses, many businesses can no longer wait…

And since this will be an agendized item, Supervisors can respond to public comments, which isn’t allowed, by state law, during general public comment periods. Past efforts at local control over the past year have been rejected by the state and upheld by the courts.