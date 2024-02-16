Local Courthouse Advisory Group Formed

As the lengthy process for siting a new county courthouse continues, the Nevada City City Council has approved the formation of another Public Advisory Group. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that he and the mayor have already been attending meetings of the Judicial Council of California. He would be part of the Public Advisory Group, or “PAG”…

Membership for the Group was approved by the Council. It also includes City Engineer Bryan McCallister, Councilmember Doug Fleming, and previous Group chair Paul Matson. The Judicial Council is now in the land acquisition phase. It’s already stated that a site should be on at least five acres within the city limits. But Fleming indicated that current sites being looked at are not really in the downtown area…

Meanwhile, Grayson also told the Council that the current time estimate for a new courthouse to open is still seven years away, or around mid-2031. It’s expected to be a six-courtroom facility, with future expansion capacity.