< Back to All News

Local Courthouse Advisory Group Formed

Posted: Feb. 16, 2024 11:22 AM PST

As the lengthy process for siting a new county courthouse continues, the Nevada City City Council has approved the formation of another Public Advisory Group. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that he and the mayor have already been attending meetings of the Judicial Council of California. He would be part of the Public Advisory Group, or “PAG”…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Membership for the Group was approved by the Council. It also includes City Engineer Bryan McCallister, Councilmember Doug Fleming, and previous Group chair Paul Matson. The Judicial Council is now in the land acquisition phase. It’s already stated that a site should be on at least five acres within the city limits. But Fleming indicated that current sites being looked at are not really in the downtown area…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

Meanwhile, Grayson also told the Council that the current time estimate for a new courthouse to open is still seven years away, or around mid-2031. It’s expected to be a six-courtroom facility, with future expansion capacity.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha