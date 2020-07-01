Local Covid-19 Cases Triple During Month of June

The month of June is in the books, and it was a big one for the coronavirus. While the number of cases is spiking all around the state and across the country, Nevada County’s numbers almost tripled during the month–going from 42 cases to 116. Nevada County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says there have been a fair number of cases in Grass Valley…

The Truckee ZIP Code has 73 of Eastern County’s 78 cases, which is an increase of over 150 percent from the 30 cases reported on May 31. Western County went from 12 cases on May 31, to 38 currently-meaning its more than tripled. Younger people make up the largest age group with Covid–19 cases, and Wolfe says that could be because they are more reluctant to wear masks…

Seventy-six of the 116 cases, or 66 percent, are people under the age of 50.

