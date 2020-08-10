< Back to All News

Local COVID Control Urged Again By Megan Dahle

Posted: Aug. 10, 2020 12:13 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Assemblywoman and a neighboring colleague are spearheading a new effort to reinstate local control over COVID-19 closures and prevention measures. Megan Dahle, along with Assemblyman James Gallagher, whose district includes Yuba and Sutter Counties, say, despite the recent surge in cases, that cities and counties have done a great job in controlling the spread…

Dahle says the mask mandate should also be left up to locals again. She also says businesses that had to close again, including indoor restaurants, nail salons, and barber shops, have not been major infection sources…

To date, Dahle and Gallagher say more than 50 county supervisors and city council members from their districts have agreed to sign a letter to Governor Newsom, urging him to restore local flexibility that had been in place earlier this year. They’re also asking local consituents to pressure more elected officials to join the coalition. Their districts cover part or all of 14 counties.

