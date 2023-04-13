Local DA Opposes Bill To Ban Consent Searches

District Attorneys and law enforcement agencies are lining up to oppose a bill in the Assembly that would ban consent searches, with all searches only being conducted with a court order. Supporters of the legislation say even though someone has given permission, in numerous instances police racially profile and put people of color at the risk of violence from officers. But Nevada County D-A Jesse Wilson says those instances are isolated and rare…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says it’s important for all searches to meet rigorous legal standards, in order for there to be successful prosecutions…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says if the bill becomes law officers will no longer be allowed to ask a domestic violence victim for consent to search their home for their abuser, or their phone for messages from the abuser, without court permission.They’d also no longer be allowed to ask people if they may quickly pat them down for weapons, without a warrant.