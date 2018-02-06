< Back to All News

Local Democrats Host Homeless Forum

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 12:38 AM PST

Another discussion regarding Nevada County’s homeless population is happening this evening. This time, it’ll be the focus of the monthly Educational Forum, put on by the local Democratic Central Committee. Outreach Chair Itara O’Connell says the idea is to highlight what seems like a recurring and seemingly intractable problem…

Itara says each presentation is followed by a question and answer session, regarding possible solutions…

The forum begins at around 6 this evening, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. It’s preceded by the usual social period, with free pizza, salad, and beverages.

