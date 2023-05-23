Local Efforts Ramp Up To Defeat K9 Bill

Legislation we told you about three months ago that would severely limit the role of law enforcement K9’s continues to advance in the Assembly. So local efforts are ramping up to prevent its passage. The bill would prohibit the dogs from participating in arrests, apprehensions, crowd control, or any activities that might involve biting. Speaking recently on KNCO’s On the Town, Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mathew Harrison said the program has been an essential de-escalation tool…

click to listen to Mathew Harrison

Deputy Joshua Stanis has been a K9 handler for about three years. He says they’re especially effective in large rural areas where there’s a lot of ground to cover in looking for a suspect…

click to listen to Joshua Stanis

K9’s could still be involved in explosives and drug detections and search and rescue operations. But the authors of the measure say the program has been a mainstay in America’ history of racial bias and violence. They cited harmful injuries to minorities for minor infractions. County Supervisors are expected to approve a letter of opposition, at their meeting today (Tues.), that they’ll send to key lawmakers, including local representatives.