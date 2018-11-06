< Back to All News

Local Election Results Could Take a Week

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 7:27 AM PST

Knowing who won today’s local races could take awhile, depending on how close those races are. Nevada County Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says they plan just two or three updates on their website tonight, starting as soon as the polls close…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

That leaves ballots that were mailed in over the last few days, and even ballots mailed and postmarked tonight will be counted if they are received within three days. Diaz says it could be a week before we know those results…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

Monday is Veterans Day. Diaz says he has no plans right now to run reports during the week, despite a very close Nevada City Council race in June, where they did end up running a couple of updates within that week.

–gf

