Local ER Visits May Be At All-Time High

Posted: Jul. 25, 2024 1:19 PM PDT

The Emergency Room at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has had one of the highest patient volumes ever this year. Director of Nursing Julie Ostrom says visits per-day have averaged in the low one-hundreds all year, compared to 83 a year ago. And it’s not necessarily due to a lot more people coming down with ailments and illnesses….

Ostrom also cites plans for significant upgrades…

Ostrom says the uptick has also been challenging for staff, especially since staffing doesn’t appear to be at levels the hospital would like to see. But she says they’ve been handling it very well and communicating better about wait times. She says they’re trying to make the process more smooth and less stressful. Ostrom also says there are no particular types of ER cases that stand out from the increase patients.

