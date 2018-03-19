< Back to All News

Local Fire Depts Gearing Up For Emergency Drills

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 12:32 AM PDT

Fire departments from Nevada County are warming up for their annual emergency exercises. Last week, personnel from the Consolidated Fire District, Nevada City, and Grass Valley were involved in table top and small hands-on drills. Consolidated Battalian Chief Jim Smith says these were mass casualty drills, where the number of victims could overwhelm local responders…

Smith says much more visible, and realistic, exercises will take place at Consolidated Station Two, in April and also include law enforcement and ambulances from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…

Smith points out that local fire departments also try to hold smaller-scale drills once a month, to keep their skills up. He says they also do exercises with law enforcement related to an active shooter.

