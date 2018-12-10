Local Fire Safe Council Gets Another Grant

Another California Fire Safe Council Grant for Nevada County. The Executive Director of the local Fire Safe Council, Jamie Jones, says it’s nearly 197-thousand dollars for their chipping and green waste drop program…

click to listen to Jamie Jones

Jones says the program is offered on a donation basis…

click to listen to Jamie Jones

There is also a matching amount of nearly 333-thousand dollars. The California Fire Safe Council announced 45 projects 30 counties worth over four-point-seven million dollars. The Council says the projects help communities respond to the growing concern over catastrophic wildfires and exemplify efforts to create fire-adapted areas. That includes chipper programs, fuel breaks, and roadside and defensible space projects. Earlier this year, a grant for fuel reduction work near heavily-travelled roads was awarded.