< Back to All News

Local Fire Safe Council Gets Another Grant

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 12:03 AM PST

Another California Fire Safe Council Grant for Nevada County. The Executive Director of the local Fire Safe Council, Jamie Jones, says it’s nearly 197-thousand dollars for their chipping and green waste drop program…

click to listen to Jamie Jones

Jones says the program is offered on a donation basis…

click to listen to Jamie Jones

There is also a matching amount of nearly 333-thousand dollars. The California Fire Safe Council announced 45 projects 30 counties worth over four-point-seven million dollars. The Council says the projects help communities respond to the growing concern over catastrophic wildfires and exemplify efforts to create fire-adapted areas. That includes chipper programs, fuel breaks, and roadside and defensible space projects. Earlier this year, a grant for fuel reduction work near heavily-travelled roads was awarded.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha