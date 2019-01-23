Local Food Bank Reaches Out To Federal Employees

With reports of some federal employees around the country going to food banks, because of the partial shutdown, Nevada County’s facility is also reaching out. Jim Redfield is the director of the Food Bank of Nevada County. He says he hasn’t heard about it being a concern from any employees who may be working or living in this area, including from Beale Air Force Base. But he says he’s making their monthly distribution available Thursday morning at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grass Valley…

And Redfield says the Food Bank here seldom runs out of items, even if more people happen to show up for this distribution…

The Food Bank’s distribution takes place each month at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, on Osborne Hill Road in Grass Valley. That’s tomorrow (Thurs) from 9am to around noon, and sometimes later.