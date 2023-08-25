Local for Locals: Love Walk and Cultural Awareness

Grass Valley officially opened the Mill Street Plaza for the Fourth of July parade and the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association are holding another gathering event this Sunday. Chamber CEO Robin Galvin-Davies says the first Local for Locals event is focusing on ethnic diversity and cultural awareness. She says on the surface it may not appear that Grass Valley is very ethnically diverse, but in reality, it was multiple cultures that created Grass Valley.

Galvin-Davies says a number of local organizations will be sharing information at booths along Mill Street from 11:00-4:00PM on Sunday. A key element of the day is the return of the Love Walk. A presentation kicks off the day at 10:30 at the stage area near the Clock Tower side of the Plaza.

The Love Walk started in response to a racially motivated incident directed at Jamal’s son. Robin shares Jamal’s response was not retaliatory.

Jamal with the help of then Mayor Howard Levine closed Mill Street for several hours and the people gathered to share peace and love.

The Love Walk begins immediately after Walker’s presentation and will move up Main Street to Church. A left turn on Church down to Neal Street. Another left on Neal down to the entrance of the Mill Street Plaza and then concludes down the Plaza back to the clock tower.

Along with the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, a number of other diverse groups will be represented on Mill Street. The Californa Cornish Cousins will be present, Nevada County Pride, Bright Futures for Youth, and a number of various historical society displays will also be available. There will be plenty of other activities as well.

A Kid’s Zone is being hosted by Lola and Jack at Bank Street.

Enzo the Clown and other surprises also part of the fun.

Local for Locals on Sunday at the Mill Street Plaza in Grass Valley with the 10:30 opening, followed by the Love Walk and activities until 4:00PM.