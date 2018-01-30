< Back to All News

Local Funding Campaign Helps Wildfire Victims

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 4:59 PM PST

With most victims from the Lobo and McCourtney Fires now being allowed to start re-building, some have also received some special help. Mike Bratton was part of a campaign that raised 66-thousands of dollars for 10 victims…

Bratton says the final dollars have been delivered and the committee greatly appreciated those who partnered in the effort…

The Committee also singled out KNCO, the Union newspaper, and Tri Counties Bank for their support.

