Local Governments Oppose End Of Landline Service

Local governments in Nevada County are formalizing opposition to AT and T’s proposal to end copper landline service to a number of area customers. County Chief of Staff Jeff Thorsby told the Board of Supervisors, at their Tuesday meeting, that the application, to the California Public Utilities Commission, requests relief as the so-called “Carrier of Last Resort”. That’s where AT and T determines an alternative voice provider exists and doesn’t request a replacement carrier. If approved, he said service could be canceled as early as six months, with tens of thousands of customers throughout the county left with fewer or no alternative options, in terms of choice, quality, and/or affordability…

The Board approved a request from County Supervisors Sue Hoek and Heidi Hall to send a letter of comment and opposition to AT and T. Hoek also said many residents who have cell phone service don’t have consistent reception…

Thorsby said it should also be noted that more modern alternative services that AT and T is promoting, such as Voice over Internet Protocol and wireless, have no obligation to serve a customer or to provide equivalent services to the company’s landline customers. The Public Utilities Commission has two remaining hearings in March. It’s not clear when a decision will be made. The Nevada City City Council is also considering a similar letter at its meeting Wednesday night.