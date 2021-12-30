Local Govts Clearing Way For More Storm Assistance

Local governments are officially clearing the way for more and greatly-needed storm assistance from state as well as federal agencies. Nevada County Supervisors have taken the formal step of approving an emergency proclamation. Office of Emergency Services Manager, Paul Cummings, told the Board the county was quickly overwhelmed by the destructiveness of Monday’s snowstorm, with the prime focus being power restoration…

Meanwhile, Brandon Sanders, with Government Affairs for PG and E, says a restoration timetable is still difficult to pinpoint. But, as you would expect, larger urban areas have provided the easiest access for crews. That also includes hard-hit Alta Sierra, which, he says, is well-positioned between their Grass Valley and Auburn equipment yards. He also points out that the deployment of lots of gas crews has also been critical…

Meanwhile, the Grass Valley City Council has approved a similar proclamation. Nevada City City Manager, Joan Phillipe, also serving as Director of Civil Defense and Disaster issued a declaration that will be approved by City Council within the next 7 days.