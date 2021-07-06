< Back to All News

Local Grocery Outlet Offers Give and Get Donation Program

Posted: Jul. 6, 2021 11:29 AM PDT

Nevada County residents have an opportunity to donate to a local food bank and receive an equal amount back to use to purchase their own groceries. The local Grocery Outlet store on Sutton Way in Grass Valley is offering a unique partnership that supports both a local food bank and shoppers as well. Interfaith Food Ministry CEO, Phil Alonozo shared the arrangement as part of a recent KNCO Insight. He says its the stores way to help people get the food they need.

 

He says the program used to be a Fill-the-Trailer food collection, but it has changed and now provides the donors something in return. Customers can donate five dollars at the register, and in return, get a 5 dollars off their grocery bill.

 

He says the donated money then goes into a fund that provides IFM with equal amount of store credit. Last year corporate also kicked in.

 

Alonzo said that alone helps IFM purchase fresh milk for clients, which is one of the highest expenses IFM faces each month.
The Grocery Outlet Independence from Hunger Campaign takes place through the month of July. More information available inside the store on Sutton Way.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha