Local Grocery Outlet Offers Give and Get Donation Program

Nevada County residents have an opportunity to donate to a local food bank and receive an equal amount back to use to purchase their own groceries. The local Grocery Outlet store on Sutton Way in Grass Valley is offering a unique partnership that supports both a local food bank and shoppers as well. Interfaith Food Ministry CEO, Phil Alonozo shared the arrangement as part of a recent KNCO Insight. He says its the stores way to help people get the food they need.

He says the program used to be a Fill-the-Trailer food collection, but it has changed and now provides the donors something in return. Customers can donate five dollars at the register, and in return, get a 5 dollars off their grocery bill.

He says the donated money then goes into a fund that provides IFM with equal amount of store credit. Last year corporate also kicked in.

Alonzo said that alone helps IFM purchase fresh milk for clients, which is one of the highest expenses IFM faces each month.

The Grocery Outlet Independence from Hunger Campaign takes place through the month of July. More information available inside the store on Sutton Way.