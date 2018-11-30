Local Group Needs Help to Place Wreaths on Graves

The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has started a program in recent years to place wreaths on the graves of veterans for the holidays. They started at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery a couple of years ago, and expanded to nearby Greenwood Cemetery last year. But getting enough wreaths has become challenging. Bonnie Magnetti is spearheading the effort…

The wreaths come from Wreaths Across America, which ships the wreaths to cemeteries across the U-S, for a national day on December 15. Magnetti says they are looking for donations of 15-dollars a wreath, with time running out…

If you are interested, you can click here to donate. You can also drop off a check made out to Wreaths Across America at KNCO today or Monday morning.

