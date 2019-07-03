< Back to All News

Local Gun Store Owner Not Happy With Ammo Tax

Posted: Jul. 3, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

There are a couple of new gun-related laws that have just gone into effect, and one local gun store owner isn’t very happen with them…

Listen to Jerod Johnson 1

Jerod Johnson owns ‘The Range’ in Grass Valley. He says he was against the tax on ammunition that went into effect on Monday, but understood the idea behind it. However, Johnson says the state really messed up how the regulations are being administered…

Listen to Jerod Johnson 2

But, according to Johnson, the state is requiring background checks, fees, and other red tape to cut through every time someone purchases a box of bullets. Johnson was in law enforcement for 30 years, and runs the store as kind of a hobby. He says the new regulations will cut into his business…

Listen to Jerod Johnson 3

The other new law requires the purchaser of long guns be at least 21 years of age, which is already the case for handguns. Johnson says that won’t keep those guns out of the hands of criminals.

–gf

