Local Gun Store Owner On Dick’s Decision

A nationwide retailer has announced more gun sales restrictions, following the recent shooting rampage at a Florida high school. Dick’s Sporting Goods had already removed assault rifles, after the Sandy Hook massacre. And they’ve now expanded the ban to their Field and Stream stores. Jerod Johnson, who owns The Range in Grass Valley, says he understands the chain’s thinking, although he plans no changes at his store…

click to listen to Jerod Johnson

Dick’s says they followed all laws when they sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter in November. They say it was not the gun, nor type of gun, used in the shooting. But it could have been. Dick’s has also announced that they will no longer sell any kinds of guns to people under age 21. Johnson expects that to be a growing trend and he seemed supportive, with one exception…

click to listen to Jerod Johnson

Dick’s is also no longer selling high capacity magazines. They also say they never have, and never will, sell bump stocks. Johnson, who spent 30 years in law enforcement, says he’s never allowed such sales either. The nearest Dick’s Sporting Goods stores are in the Sacramento region.