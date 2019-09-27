< Back to All News

Local Health Official Supports Vaping Ban

With at least 90 vaping illnesses, including two deaths, being reported so far, the California Department of Public Health has issued an advisory. They’re urging everyone to refrain using e-cigarettes, no matter the substance or source, until investigations are complete. Tara Crim is the coordinator for Nevada County’s Tobacco Prevention Program. She says no illnesses, including breathing problems and lung damage, have occurred here so far…

Four states have already approved e-cigarette bans: Michigan, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. But at least one proposal in the California legislature died recently. Meanwhile, Crim says fewer flavored vaping products are available at Nevada County stores and shops, they’re being phased out by many individual companies

But Crim says she would prefer that the state and federal government step in to impose complete bans on any vaping, rather than having to pass local ordinances. The Governor’s executive order has directed Public Health to launch a 20-million dollar statewide digital and social media public awareness campaign. Warning signs are also being established where such products are sold, as well as on advertisements.

