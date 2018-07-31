Local High School Graduation Rates Still Strong

Graduation rates at Nevada County’s two largest high schools are out for the class of 2017, the latest state numbers available. It’s still 94-percent at Nevada Union High School, the same as 2016. The rate has dropped about two-and-a-half points at Bear River High. But it’s still strong, at 96-percent. The assistant superintendent for the Nevada Joint Union High School District, Dan Frisella, says both rates are also still well-above the state rate of 82-percent…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

Meanwhile, the rates are now based on new state methodology. Students who receive an adult education high school diploma or pass a Proficiency Exam are no longer considered regular graduates. But students who transfer to adult education programs, or a community college, will still be calculated. However, Frisella says those changes won’t have much of an impact here…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

Another new feature in the report shows the number of students who’ve met all requirements to enroll at the University of California or California State University. 52-percent of 2017 Bear River High School graduates qualified, compared to 41-percent at Nevada Union High. The state rate was about 50-percent.