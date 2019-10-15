Local History Appreciation Week Is Here

This week is Nevada County’s first-ever Local History Appreciation Week. Bernie Zimmerman, with the Historical Landmarks Commission, says the idea is to educate young people, but, hopefully, also adults, in recognizing its importance…

Activities begin today. Zimmerman says the Commission, along with the Historical Society and the Nisenan, and the County Office of Education, are leading groups of fourth graders through a variety of programs at places like the Mining and Firehouse Museums. Also, the Natives of the Golden West are conducting history-based scavenger hunts in downtown Grass Valley…

Zimmerman says the Landmarks Commission will also be providing students and teachers with free downloads of its e-book, Exploring Nevada County, a guide to all the county’s historical landmarks. And the Historical Society will be celebrating its 75th anniversary Thursday evening, with a special program at the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City.