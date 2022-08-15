Local Impact of Drought Protection Blueprint Unclear

Governor Newsom’s so-called Drought Protection Blueprint, that he unveiled last week, may affect the Nevada Irrigation District and its customers. But Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it’s not detailed enough, so far, to know exactly what that may mean. That includes the amount of water NID uses and the way they ask customers to conserve…

But Close says the main aspect of the plan, which seeks to accelerate construction of seven new reservoirs that have been in the planning stages for years, doesn’t include NID. And Centennial Dam remains in limbo. Close also notes that, unlike the last severe drought, last decade, districts have not been asked to meet a state-mandated conservation target. It appears that local control is still being stressed…

Meanwhile, a 20-percent conservation mandate is still being imposed. But Close says penalties, such as fines, have not been imposed. And customers are still doing a pretty good job at saving water, with around 15-percent conservation.