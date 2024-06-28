Local Juneteenth Celebration This Weekend

Even though Juneteenth was already celebrated as a federal holiday on the 19th, more expansive local activities are taking place on Saturday, with fewer people working. And the fourth annual observance here has also been moved to Condon Park, sponsored by Color Me Human, which is based in Grass Valley. It starts at noon, with music, dancing, and food, among other activities. There is a formal program, with some short presentations, that begins at 1:30. Organizer Christine Alcamo says the theme is “Passing the Torch to the Next Generation”…

Juneteenth became a holiday in 2021. It marks the day the last slaves were freed, in 1865. Emancipation was actually declared by President Lincoln in 1863. But Alcamo says there were still around 250-thousand slaves left in Texas…

Juneteenth was actually observed by African-Americans, less formally, every year since the last slaves were freed. Again, the local celebration is Saturday from noon to 3pm at Condon Park.