Local Kettle Drive Doing Okay

A shorter bell-ringing season has meant fundraising goal shortages for a number of Salvation Army chapters in the Sacramento region. The campaign begins Thanksgiving weekend, and Thanksgiving began a week later this year. But at the Grass Valley office, Captain Cristian Sibaja says collections still look pretty good…

Sibaja says the local chapter has 16 kettle sites in Grass Valley and Nevada City, as well as one in Penn Valley. And collections, as of Monday, totalled 38-thousand-758 dollars. And even though hours and staffing have been reduced, he says services have not been significantly impacted…

Sibaja also points out that donations normally pick up the week leading up to Christmas. Earlier this year, the Salvation Army closed its Adult Rehabilitation Center in Sacramento, as well as thrift stores in three nearby cities, one of them being in Grass Valley.