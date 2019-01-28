Local Kids Think Veggies Aren’t So Yucky

Kids can be known sometimes as being fussy eaters or not being thrilled about eating their veggies, but if they go to school in Nevada County, that may not be true. Marisha Finkler is the Director of Sierra Harvest’s Farm to School Program, where students from pre-kindergarten to junior college learn about and see what’s grown locally…

Listen to Marisha Finkler 1

You may turn your nose up at the idea of eating kale, but one school got a trip to a kale farm and harvested and prepared a kale salad…

Listen to Marisha Finkler 2

A group of middle schoolers also got to get their hands dirty preparing rutabagas for market. The program is in 33 schools in western Nevada County.

–gf