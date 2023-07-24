Local Labor Market Fairly Stable But Stagnant

It’s another fairly stable, although stagnant, labor market profile for Nevada County. The unemployment rate in June went up slightly, or three-tenths of a point, to four-percent. That’s also seven-tenths of a point higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, Maryanne Connelley, a business services representative, with the Grass Valley office of the Alliance for Workforce Development, says she’s been seeing more employers being able to find good fits for their type of store or company…

But Connelley says she’s been seeing even more job seekers, including at her office…

The local sector with the biggest monthly numerical gain was Leisure and Hospitality, at 200, which is normal for this time of year, when there’s more tourism. It was 110 for Mining, Logging, and Construction and 60 for Retail Trade. But Private Education and Health Services showed a drop of 200 jobs. California’s jobless rate was four-point-nine percent, with Nevada County having the 15th-lowest rate.