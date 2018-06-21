< Back to All News

Local Landmarks Topic of NCHS Speaker Night

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

There are over 200 historical landmarks in Nevada County, and a virtual tour of many of them is the topic of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night. Bernie Zimmerman is on the county Landmarks Commission. They publish a guide to all of the landmarks, which includes an electronic version. Zimmerman will demonstrate the guide, which he says has quite a comprehensive search feature…

Listen to Bernie Zimmerman 1

Zimmerman says his favorite landmarks are the obscure ones, or in out of the way places. He says one that many people don’t know about is a root cellar in Alta Sierra…

Listen to Bernie Zimmerman 2

Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night is at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. It’s free.

–gf

