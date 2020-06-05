< Back to All News

Local Law Enforcement Decry Floyd Death

Posted: Jun. 4, 2020 5:51 PM PDT

Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon says it was heart wrenching and painful, among other powerful emotions, to watch the video of Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day….

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

In a written statement, Moon says she was deeply offended by these officers’ wanton disregard of the sanctity of Floyd’s life. Speaking on the program “On the Town”, she says she’s also pleased to see that local protests have been peaceful…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

In another written statement, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says those officers’ actions are not reflective of the collective desire of his department. He says, quote, “in minutes we’ve stepped back decades, hurt meaningful relationships, and have damaged opportunity”, unquote. Floyd, 46 years old, had been arrested for passing a counterfeit 20-dollar bill. The officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck has been charged with second-degree murder, the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

