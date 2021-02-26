Local Law Enforcement Wellness App Soon

It’s also been a stressful past year for law enforcement, and not just because of the pandemic. So, Grass Valley Police Captain Steve Johnson says the Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council has helped make it financially possible to develop a wellness app that’ll soon be available for officers at all local agencies in Nevada County…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Johnson says officers have also been caught in the middle of the growing domestic strife and divisiveness…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

The app also includes a variety of self-scoring assessment tools, allowing officers to quickly obtain feedback about their wellness. Johnson says local law enforcement agencies didn’t have the individual budget resources for the app.